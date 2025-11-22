Mumbai: Shardul Thakur will lead Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy with the 17-member squad also featuring India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube.

Mumbai are the defending champions of the competition having won it the previous year under Shreyas Iyer, who is not a part of the current squad which also features Ajinkya Rahane.

The squad features Angkrish Raghuvanshi as a wicketkeeper along with Hardik Tamore, while it also has India seamer Tushar Deshpande and Tanush Kotian.

Siddhesh Lad, who has scored 530 runs in five matches with three centuries and a fifty so far in the first leg of the Ranji Trophy this season, has also been named.

The Elite division of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy will be held from November 26 to December 18. The first round of the competition will be played at Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Kolkata, while the knockout round will be in Indore.

Mumbai will play against Railways in their tournament opener at Lucknow on November 26.

Squad: Shardul Thakur (c), Hardik Tamore (wk), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Ayush Mhatre, Suryakumar Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Sairaj Patil, Musheer Khan, Suryansh Shedge, Atharva Ankolekar, Tanush Kotian, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Irfan Umair.