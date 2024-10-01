Thane, Pune clinch men’s and women’s district badminton titles

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Thane and Pune clinched the men’s and women’s districts titles respectively in Shri Nandu Natekar Memorial Maharashtra State Senior Inter District (Team) and State Badminton Championship here on Tuesday.

In the men’s final, Yash Suryavanshi defeated Suveer Pradhan 21-19, 21-17 in the match-deciding fifth tie of the singles to help Thane snatch a tense 3-2 victory.

The women’s final was a one-sided contest as Pune defeated Thane 2-0. Saad Dharmadhikari rallied to beat Siya Singh 21-23, 21-18, 21-16 in the first singles.

The Pune pair of Shruti Mundada and Tanishka Deshpande combined well to overcome the Thane duo of Akshaya Warang and Anagha Karandikar 21-8, 13-21, 21-18 to clinch the victory.

Earlier, Thane made a strong start by winning the first two ties. Pratmensh Kulkarni beat Yash Shah 21-9, 21-15 and later their doubles pair of Deep Rambhiya and Pratik Ranade defeated Aryan Shetty and Yash Shah 21-11, 21-17.

But the Pune side staged a comeback to win the next two ties to force the match into the decider.

Rishabh Deshpande defeated Atharva Joshi 21-13, 21-19 in the second singles before Arya Thakore and Dhruv Thakore got the better of Kabir Kanzarkar and Sarvesh Yadav 21-11, 21-17 in the second doubles.

Suryavanshi, however, defeated Pradhan to halt Pune’s charge and help his team win the title.

Results: Women’s finals: Pune beat Thane 2-0 (Saad Dharmadhikari bt Siya Singh 21-23, 21-18, 22-16; Shruti Mundada/Tanishka Deshpande beat Akshaya Warang/Anagha Karandikar 21-8, 13-21, 21-18).

Men’s finals: Thane beat Pune 3-2 (Pratmensh Kulkarni bt Yash Shah 21-9, 21-15; Deep Rambhiya/Pratik Ranade beat Aryan Shetty/Yash Shah 21-11, 21-17; Atharva Joshi lost to Rishabh Deshpande 13-21, 19-21; Kabir Kanzarkar/Sarvesh Yadav lost to Arya Thakore/Dhruv Thakore 11-21, 17-21; Yash Suryavanshi beat Suveer Pradhan 21-19, 21-17).

Men’s singles (round 2): 1-Varun Kapur beat Arnav Nimbalkar 21-3, 21-16; Krishna Singh beat Ishant Ramteke 19-21, 21-13, 21-4; Abhay Kisarwar beat Abhishek Mohite 21-18, 14-21, 21-18; Ajay Meena beat Krishna Majithia 26-24, 21-19; Aryan Epte beat Vedant Jawanjal 21-5, 20-22, 21-16; Kanav Shetty beat Aneesh Padhye 21-18, 21-19; Siddharth Thakur beat Soham Phatak 22-20, 21-19. PTI DDV UNG DDV 7/21/2024