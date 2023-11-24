Thapa, Panghal to compete in men''s National Boxing Championships in Shillong

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Six-time Asian Championships medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) and 2019 World Championships silver winner Amit Panghal (51kg) will be among the top boxers set to compete in the seventh men's National Boxing Championships to be held in Shillong from November 25 to December 1.

Advertisment

Assam's Thapa, who won the gold medal in the last edition, will look to repeat the feat while Panghal, who represents Services, will also aim to win the gold in the prestigious competition.

Other big names who will be seen competing in the nationals include Tokyo Olympian Ashish Kumar (80kg), 2021 Asian Champion Sanjeet (92kg), 2021 Youth World Champion Sachin (57kg), Tokyo Olympic quarter-finalist Satish (92+kg) and 2022 CWG silver medallist Sagar (92kg) of RSPB.

Ashish will be representing Himachal Pradesh while Sanjeet, Satish and Sachin will fight for Services.

The competition will see participation of over 350 boxers from 35 units competing in 13 weight categories.

Team SSCB was crowned champions in the last edition of the tournament which was held in Hisar, Haryana, with 10 medals, including six gold, one silver and three bronze. PTI SSC SSC UNG