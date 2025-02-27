Tharun, Unnati, Rakshitha enter quarters at German Open

Mülheim an der Ruhr (Germany), Feb 27 (PTI) Indian shuttlers Tharun Mannepalli, Unnati Hooda, and Rakshitha Sree Santosh Ramraj advanced to the quarterfinals of the German Open Super 300 tournament on Thursday.

Mannepalli, a 2023 National Games gold medallist, fought hard to defeat Canada’s 8th seed Brian Yang 21-14, 15-21, 21-17, while Unnati comfortably beat Japan's Asuka Takahashi 21-13, 21-19.

Rakshitha also progressed, securing a win over Hong Kong's Lo Sin Yan Happy.

In the doubles, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, seeded 8th, defeated Germany’s Jones Ralfy Jansen and Thuc Phuong Nguyen 21-10, 21-19.

However, Priyanshu Rajawat lost after squandering an opening-game advantage, going down 21-16, 18-21, 4-21 to France’s third seed Toma Junior Popov. Kiran George was also defeated 18-21, 13-21 by China’s Wang Zheng Xing, while Aakarshi Kashyap fell 14-21, 17-21 to Vietnam's Nguyen TL.

In mixed doubles, Ashith Surya and Amrutha Pramuthesh lost 10-21, 17-21 to Indonesia's Jafar Hidayatullah and Felisha Alberta Nathaniel Pasaribu.