That was closer than what we would have liked: SA skipper after win over Bangladesh

Visakhapatnam, Oct 13 (PTI) South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was relieved to get over the line in a close contest against Bangladesh in a Women's ODI World Cup match here on Monday.

Chasing a modest 234, South Africa were stuttering at 78 for 5 at one stage before Chloe Tryon (62) and Marizanne Kapp (56) shared 85 runs for the sixth wicket to set the platform for the three-wicket victory.

For the second game in a row, Nadine de Klerk (37 not out) played a match winning knock.

"That was a lot closer than we would have liked it to be. But, yeah, I'm glad we got the points in the end. Tried to stay as patient as we could (when the team was under pressure).

"We thought the slower bowlers were working quite well. So we tried to bowl as slow as the bowlers that we had. And just tried to be really patient, just not leave the stumps," Wolvaardt said.

She credited the Bangladesh spinner for putting them under pressure in the chase.

"I know they have some really skillful spinners. So we were just trying to build a partnership and bat for as long as we could. But unfortunately, we lost wickets early. But the partnership between Kapp and Chloe was amazing, just to get us back into the game. And Nadine at the end there." Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana was proud of her side's effort despite ending on the losing side.

"Really proud of the way we fought to the last ball. The girls are so young. We fight for each and every run, we're very emotional, so it was a great learning curve. We have lost early wickets in the powerplay, so we wanted a partnership," she said.