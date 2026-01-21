The ball is in RCB court, it's their responsibility to come back to Chinnaswamy: Prasad

Bengaluru, Jan 21 (PTI) Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) president Venkatesh Prasad on Wednesday placed the onus squarely on Royal Challengers Bengaluru to keep their IPL 2026 home matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, reminding the franchise of the affection fans have shown to them since its inception.

The Chinnaswamy has received conditional permission from the Karnataka government to hold IPL and international matches after the current KSCA regime held several rounds of talks with various state agencies since last month.

The fabled venue has been deprived of cricket since 11 fans were killed in a June 4-stampede during RCB's victory celebrations.

"We have received the conditional permission from government, and we are confident of getting an unconditional permission sooner rather than later, and after doing all this, I sincerely hope that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play all their seven home matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium," Prasad said here in a select media gathering.

Prasad’s plea assumes significance at a time when talks are gaining momentum of RCB shifting their home matches to Mumbai or Pune and Raipur.

“So, now the ball is in RCB's court. I also hope that RCB also gets involved and engages with the government for smooth conduct of the matches. So far, it has been only one sided. We are doing this for cricket. Whether it is IPL or international matches. We are doing this for cricket," he added.

Prasad reminded Royal Challengers management that the Bengaluru fans have stayed fanatically loyal with the franchise since its inception, and now it is obligatory for them to stand with their massive fan base.

"So, from here onwards, the RCB has to take things forward. It is the responsibility of the RCB to take this dialogue forward. It is their responsibility to come back here and play and not to take the game away from Bengaluru.

“They have grown to this level only because of having played in Bengaluru and because of the Bengaluru crowd. So, I have asked them to come and play here,” he said.

Santosh Menon, the KSCA secretary, assured RCB that every single corrective measure that has been put forward by the government officials has been adhered to in their letter and spirit.

“RCB are keen on playing here. So, let’s not take that away from them. But they have certain apprehensions which they have to clarify, which we will sit together and resolve. Probably they have issues with the government and not with us.

“I am sure the government and they will also be able to resolve it once the ice is broken. We told them that we will facilitate their meetings with the government if required. We will try and work together. It has been our commitment to them and our commitment remains,” said Menon.

Menon further asked RCB to step forward and let the association know of their apprehensions.

“Yes, they have certain apprehensions, and they told us that they will send us a detailed letter mentioning them. But from our side, we have given them confidence. They have to decide whether they want to play or not.

“They have taken time to decide. They have said that they will tell us within the next 10 days about their decision. We are ready to play if they say yes. We have opened the doors for the RCB,” he said.

There have been speculations about a few other franchises such as Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals wanting to play a few matches at the Chinnaswamy.

But Prasad did not want to delve into the matter much, at least at this point of time.

However, the former India pacer mentioned that the BCCI has given the association an assurance of giving a few international matches in near future.

“We have already missed out on the Women's ODI World Cup and the men’s T20 World Cup. So, the BCCI had told us that we will get some international matches to compensate for that, and that was their word during Tuesday’s IPL Governing Council meeting,” he added. PTI UNG APS APS