The Eager Traveller: Neeraj's Swiss retreat and pursuit of sharper comeback next season

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) It was a "challenging" season but one that Neeraj Chopra is proud of, and as he recovers to come back "sharper" next year, the ace javelin thrower has retreated to Switzerland -- home to some of his most cherished moments in an incredible sporting journey.

In a telephonic interview to PTI from Zurich, the 27-year-old spoke a bit about his hopes from the next season, his love for all things Swiss and the eager traveller in him who doesn't mind giving in to occasionally unplanned wanderlust.

"It's been a really challenging season overall. A lot to be proud of and plenty to learn from. Each competition added to my experience and confidence," he said, reflecting on the year.

"Of course, there's always scope to get better, and that's what keeps me motivated," added the affable Haryana-lad, who touched the 90m peak but ended up medal-less at the World Championships last month, hampered by a nagging back problem.

The 90m strike, which was being awaited ever since he won a gold at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, was finally achieved at the Doha Diamond League in May.

But the two-time Olympic medallist finished eighth at the Worlds, managing 84.03m while competing with a heavily strapped back and carrying the heavier weight of expectations that came with being the defending champion.

He has moved on from the mixed results and is focussed on a strong return in 2026.

"The focus now is on recovery and getting stronger for the next season. The body feels good, and with a bit of rest and recovery, I am confident of coming back sharper," he said, brushing aside any major concerns regarding his fitness.

And Switzerland is the place that he loves coming back to for those much-needed recovery sessions, enamoured by the Alps, the lush landscapes and the train journeys that have taken him from Interlaken to Berns to Lausanne over the years.

"I love Lausanne for its landscape and Zermatt for the mountains," he said.

Little wonder then that Switzerland Tourism found a perfect 'Friendship Ambassador' in the trailblazing superstar back in 2022 and honoured him with a plaque at the famous Ice Palace at Jungfraujoch, known as the ‘Top of Europe, placing him alongside Switzerland's very own Roger Federer and golf ace Rory McIlroy.

"...this trip to Zurich and Murren is also a great way to recuperate both mind and body before getting back to training," he said.

"When you come here in summers, the lush greenery mesmerises you and in winters, the snowfall, the majestic mountains are a sight to behold. I love the mountains here, they are clean, serene, and beautifully managed," he gushed.

There are also the memories that he has made here over the years, especially the sporting ones.

"I won the Diamond League Trophy in Zurich (in 2022) which is very special to me. I have trained in Magglingen, where you have the Swiss Olympic Training Centre. I trained there before the World Championship in Budapest (2023) where I won a gold medal. So, a lot of my happy memories have a Swiss connection.

"After I won the Diamond League Trophy, I explored the country with my family and friends and that was something that I can never forget. It's a place that has given me so much to cherish," he said.

Much like his sporting preparations, which involve meticulous planning, Chopra likes to be organised even though living out of a suitcase is a routine for him.

From the dusty lanes of Panipat's Khandra village, the cherubic kid who took to sport to shed weight has come a long way and offers a rather philosophical take on the subject of being a constant traveller.

"...COVID (pandemic) has taught us that not everything goes as per plans. kabhi kabhi aap bas musafir ho aur chalte rehna padta hai (Sometimes you have to accept being a traveller who has to keep moving)," he said.

"Obviously you would ideally want things to be planned, organised but then there are times you don't know where your heart leads you." To drive home his point, he recalled his time training in Magglingen, which is essentially a picturesque village but has excellent sports training facilities that Chopra has benefitted from.

"Sundays used to be my rest days when I was in Magglingen. There were times that the night before, I would sleep late with the plan of lazing around on Sunday.

"But when I would wake up, my mind would drift towards becoming a tourist because public transport is very convenient here and exceptionally punctual. So, you just follow your heart.

"I would ask Switzerland Tourism to help me with the train passes and spend the day exploring on trains. Interlaken and Berns are some of the places that I have been to completely unplanned," he said.

However, despite his deep emotional connect with the country, Chopra stops short of calling it a home away from home.

"It's a place where I know a lot of people, I have trained extensively here. I have competed here a lot. My World Athletics agents are also Swiss. So I have a deep connect with Switzerland.

"Whenever I am in Europe, it's mostly Switzerland that becomes my base. I would not call it my second home but it's a place that I like to frequent.

"I stay out of India because most of my competitions are outside India, mostly in Europe actually. If I base myself in India then travelling and training combined can get very hectic. Logistics are easier to manage here," he said.