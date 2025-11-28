The focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room: Morne Morkel

Ranchi, Nov 28 (PTI) Still smarting from the bruising Test series defeat against South Africa, India bowling coach Morne Morkel said the squad has to quickly reset and refocus on white-ball cricket, as regaining momentum is imperative to counter a “dangerous, confident” Proteas unit.

India are coming into the three-match ODI series following an embarrassing 0-2 whitewash against South Africa, losing Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.

Speaking ahead of the series opener here on Sunday, Morkel said the turnaround from Tests to white ball formats is mentally demanding but insisted the group was determined to do that shift.

“It was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” Morkel said before the team's first practice session at the JSCA stadium.

“The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We've been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years. I'm excited for the next couple of weeks. Representing India comes first, regardless of format," he said .

SA have momentum; we need a strong start ==================================== Morkel warned that South Africa — fresh from their Test series win — would be buoyant.

“A change into coloured clothing and a change of ball brings different energy. But South Africa have momentum, and a confident Protea side is dangerous. For us, it's important to start well over the next week or two and put the last couple of weeks behind us.” While the 2026 T20 World Cup looms large, Morkel dismissed the idea of using the ODI series merely as preparation for the marquee event.

“Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.

“For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks, and the way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” he said, adding that he was excited to have veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be back in the squad.

Asked whether both KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant would feature together in the XI, Morkel stayed clear of selection matters.

"My department is bowling," he said. "I don't get involved in selection. We've got selectors and the captain to handle that.” Cooler Ranchi evenings and seam vs spin balance ====================================== With the matches scheduled under lights, Morkel said conditions in Ranchi required careful assessment.

“Yesterday when I stepped off the plane, it was much colder. It'll be interesting to see what the ball does in the evenings. We're practising under lights today, so that will give us a good indication.” On the potential balance between pace and spin all-rounders, he added: “The wicket looks a very good surface, almost South African-like. Discussions on combinations will happen tonight. We'll have to wait and see after training.” Gill and Iyer progressing well ======================= Morkel confirmed encouraging updates on Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer as they work their way back from injuries.

“I spoke to Shubman two days ago just to check in, and he's recovering well,” he said.

“Shreyas has started his rehab, which is great. We're looking forward to welcoming them back. The good thing is they are healthy and preparing their way back into the team.” Big chance for younger bowlers ====================== With several seniors rested, Morkel said the ODI series provided a significant opening for second line quicks like Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana and Prasidh Krishna.

“It’s a great opportunity for Arshdeep, Harshit and Prasidh. They’re going to play against a quality batting lineup... all those guys have played plenty of white ball cricket, this is an aggressive brand of cricket they are playing.

"It’ll be a good test to see how they handle pressure, bowl at the death, take wickets. White ball cricket is about taking wickets, and I’m excited for them to get a good run.” Asked about the possibility of veterans like Kohli and Rohit returning for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Morkel said experience remained invaluable.

"I've always believed in experience — you don't find it anywhere else. They've won trophies; they know how to play big tournaments. If they feel mentally and physically ready, it's not a long way away."