The future is here: Accolades pour in for D Gukesh after historic win

New Delhi: People from all walks of life, including the chess community, went into a frenzy as they hailed India's D Gukesh as a potential "future world champion" after he etched his name in the history books by winning the prestigious Candidates tournament in Toronto.

Advertisment

Gukesh drew with American Hikaru Nakamura in the final round to not only win the prestigious tournament but also become the youngest ever challenger to the world title at 17.

Five-time world champion and the only other Indian to win the Candidates, the legendary Viswanathan Anand was one of the first people to congratulate the teenager.

"Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger. The @WacaChess family is so proud of what you have done. I’m personally very proud of how you played and handled tough situations. Enjoy the moment," Anand wrote on 'X'.

Advertisment

Congratulations to SDAT's ELITE Sportsperson and Grandmaster @DGukesh on becoming the Champion of the #FIDECandidates Chess Tournament 2024.



The 17-year-old Chennai’s pride has made an incredible achievement for Indian Chess. After @vishy64theking, Gukesh is only the second… https://t.co/SRN4d55t8l — Udhay (@Udhaystalin) April 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed Gukesh's inspirational win.

Advertisment

"India is exceptionally proud of @DGukesh on becoming the youngest-ever player to win the #FIDECandidates! Gukesh's remarkable achievement at the Candidates in Toronto showcases his extraordinary talent and dedication. His outstanding performance and journey to the top inspires millions," Modi wrote.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Gukesh for his stupendous feat.

"What a triumph, @DGukesh! The youngest ever to win the FIDE Candidates—at only 17! Your journey from here leads to the World Championship, and we'll be with you at every move. Go make history! #FIDECandidates," Tendulkar tweeted.

Advertisment

What a triumph, @DGukesh! The youngest ever to win the FIDE Candidates—at only 17! Your journey from here leads to the World Championship, and we'll be with you at every move.



Go make history! 🇮🇳 ♟️#FIDECandidates pic.twitter.com/0Gw2QddBIO — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 22, 2024

Gukesh had become the third youngest player in history to earn the Grandmaster title at the age of 12 and English grandmaster David Howell said he knew the prodigiously talented player would go on to do great things from the moment he played his first match against the Indian.

Advertisment

"Congrats to Gukesh on winning the Candidates!! What a tournament I knew he was special ever since our first game. He was just 12 years old (but already a GM! ) While analysing, both his mature attitude and his calculation skills impressed me hugely. Future world champ?" Howell wrote.

Former world champion and Grandmaster Vladimir Kramnik of Russia congratulated Gukesh for his astounding performance.

"What an evening Congratulations to Gukesh and special award for both Fabi, Ian for their incredible performance today. One of the most interesting games I ever saw. Bravo, REAL FIGHTERS, for giving it all. Most important, more than anything in chess in fact Full respect," Kramnik wrote.

Advertisment

With the win, Gukesh bettered the legendary Garry Kasparov's 40 year-old record. The Russian great was 22 when he qualified in 1984 to clash with compatriot Anatoly Karpov.

The Chennai-based teen will take on reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later this year.

Indian grandmaster Koneru Humpy, who finished second in the women's section, said "Congratulations to @DGukesh for becoming the youngest challenger!!" Another Indian Grandmaster Tania Sachdev said Gukesh's win shows that "furture is here." "GUKESH WINS THE CANDIDATES!! The future is here. It’s today. 22.04.2024 a date to remember It’s going to be Ding Liren vs Gukesh, World Chess Championship 2024" Sachdev tweeted.

Dronacharya award-winning coach Ramachandran Ramesh lauded the Indian's inspiring run at the tournament.

"Hearty Congratulations to young @Gukesh for convincingly winning the Candidates. Inspiring performance! Whole India is proud of you!" Ramesh tweeted.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani chess grandmaster Teimour Radjabov was left spellbound by the teenager's achievement.

"@DGukesh congratulations, stunning! At any age, but at 17 years old… it is just WOW!" he wrote.

Industrialist Anand Mahindra predicted a long and shining future for Gukesh.

"The ICEMAN prevails!! He comes from a swelteringly hot state, but he's shown he can keep his cool even when competitive heat is at its peak. Just 17 years old, @DGukesh has a long and shining future ahead of him. And so does Indian Chess. An entire nation stands and Cheers this Chaturanga Champ," Mahindra wrote.