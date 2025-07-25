AIFF rejects Xavi Hernandez's application for Indian football coach

New Delhi: Spain's World Cup-winning mid-field superstar Xavi Hernandez was among those who applied for the position of India's head coach, leaving the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) pleasantly surprised but also unable to process his application for reasons which had nothing to do with the game.

Xavi, it is learnt, "sent an email from his own account" to apply for the post.

However, the AIFF could not go ahead with the processing of his application as the costs involved in recruiting one of the world's finest mid-fielders was way beyond the federation's means.

"Yes, he (Xavi) applied for the job of the Indian senior men's team football head coach. He has himself mailed his application to the people in the technical committee, and it looks like he was very much interested in the job," a source in the AIFF told PTI on Friday.

"However, those tasked with the responsibility of recommending the short-list of coaches to the executive committee for final approval federation know that it's difficult.

"You understand that Xavi is one of the greatest mid-fielders of all time, people talk about Messi all the time but he along with (Andres) Iniesta are right up there as far as Barcelona is concerned. So, yes, it is what it is," he added.

The experienced Anglo-Cypriot Stephen Constantine, Stefan Tarkovic of Slovakia and home-bred Khalid Jamil were among three candidates shortlisted on Wednesday by the technical committee of the AIFF.

Out of the three, Jamil appears to be the frontrunner to replace Manolo Marquez, who quit earlier this month after a string of poor performances by the national team. The side's FIFA ranking has plummeted to 133, which is its lowest in nine years.

The AIFF had invited applications for the top job on July 4 with July 13 as the deadline. It received 170 applications, which included big names like former Liverpool stars Robbie Fowler and Harry Kewell.

Before Xavi, Fowler and Kewell had thrown their hats into the ring for the position.

Besides the World Cup triumph with Spain in 2010 and Euro title victories in 2008 and 2012, the 45-year-old Xavi has won five La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, and three UEFA Champions League trophies with FC Barcelona, including two continental trebles in 2008-09 and 2014-15.

A product of the famed La Masia like his longtime illustrious FCB teammate Messi, Xavi's last coaching job was at FC Barcelona, where he was in charge from 2021 to 2024.

Before that, the maestro was managing Qatari club Al Sadd from 2019-21.

After his glorious 24-year stint at Barcelona, Xavi had also played for Al Sadd before being appointed the team's manager.

He left Barcelona as a player in 2015 for Al Asadd, where he also won four trophies before retiring in 2019.

As Barcelona manager, he led them to the 2023 Supercopa de Espana and the 2022-23 La Liga tile.