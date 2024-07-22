The Kerala Story in athletics: Growth hits a flat-line as powerhouse on the wane

Bengaluru, Jul 22 (PTI) It's not a dire situation yet, but the dwindling number of athletes from Kerala in India's Olympic contingents shows that the growth of athletics in the state, which was once a track-and-field powerhouse, has certainly hit a disheartening flat-line.

These numbers will summarise the situation before the deep dive: India's athletics squad for Paris Olympics has 29 members (18 men and 11 women). Kerala will be represented by four members -- Muhammed Anas, Muhammed Ajmal, Mijo Chacko Kurian (all men's 4x400m relay), and Abdulla Aboobacker (men's triple jump).

In the Tokyo Olympics, Kerala made its presence through Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Alex Antony, KT Irfan, MP Jabir and M Sreeshankar in the track and field events.

The state had better representation at the Rio Games in 2016 through Anas, Jinson Johnson, T Gopi, Jisna Mathew, Tintu Luka, OP Jaisha and M Renjith.

Along with the diminishing overall numbers, a close look will reveal another anomaly -- a female athlete from the state is not a part of the Indian squad for the second successive Olympics.

It's a downfall for the powerhouse that produced some iconic names such as PT Usha, Shiny Wilson, Anju Bobby George, Rosa Kutty, Mercy Kuttan and Bobby Aloysius among others.

"It’s a matter of concern that the current Indian (Olympics-bound) contingent does not have too many names from Kerala, especially women. It reflects the way athletics, and sports in general, is being treated in the state by the officials," a veteran administrator told PTI.

"Whenever an athlete from the state does well in an international competition, our politicians and other officials will make grand announcements. But there are hardly any follow-ups," said the administrator.

A decorated veteran athlete echoed that sentiment.

"Yeah! It is true. Action never really follows those promises. We have the example of (VK) Vismaya in front of us. She is running pillar to post to get the promised government job." Vismaya held off the then world champion Salwa Nasser to win the 4x400m gold at the Jakarta Asian Games in 2018. She was pledged a job by the state government then, but it's yet to materialise.

Vismaya could not be contacted for the latest update about her job status.

However, Hima Das, MR Poovamma and Saritaben Gayakwad, the other 4x400 relay team members, received jobs and other cash awards as per the promise made by the respective state governments.

"If a gold winner in the Asian Games has to wait over five years to get a promised job, then you can guess the fate of other lesser-known sportspersons.

"I won't blame them if they look to play for a different state. After all, a job and financial security matter to an athlete whose career is unpredictable," the athlete said.

However, Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) president U Sharaf Ali said the delay was not deliberate.

"There have been a few delays, I admit. But we will keep our word at the earliest to honour the athletes who have brought laurels to the country and the state," said Ali.

He said injuries to front-line state athletes like Ancy Sojan, a long jump silver medal winner in the Hangzhou Asian Games, was also a reason behind the marginal representation of state athletes in the Indian Olympic squad.

"Some of the top names like Ancy are coming back after an (ankle) injury and T Gopi also has a long-standing knee injury issue, and could not qualify for Paris.

"Sreeshankar (long-jump) underwent a surgery recently and he will also not be competing in the Olympics. It's unfortunate," said Ali.

On her return, Ancy clinched top spot in the Indian Grand Prix 3 in Bengaluru with a leap of 6.52m but that was not enough for her to book a ticket to Paris.

But these are issues at the top, while the rot has percolated to the grassroot level too.

The stories of mismanagement and apathy are galore in a state that often prides itself for the abundance of talent at junior level.

"Talent is there. But talent alone will not bring success, as the athletes' needs must be met as they require proper financial back-up to buy equipment.

"Many of them are coming from poor families and we don't get as many sponsors in athletics as in cricket or football. We are largely dependent on government funds," said a well-established state-level coach.

Few months back, the state athletes had to spend money from their pocket to travel to Coimbatore for the junior national championship.

"Money is one thing. Even some of the traditional track and field stadiums like the Maharajas are in a dilapidated state. The authorities are just starting the renovation work on many of them.

"What they don't realise is that it deprives budding athletes valuable practice time. It's affecting the overall quality of our athletes and they will be forced to leave the state in search of better facilities," rued the coach.