The McGrath Ashes prediction is here: It'll be 5-0 win for Australia

London, Aug 8 (PTI) The Ashes is still over three months away but pace legend Glenn McGrath is out with his much-awaited prediction for the upcoming edition -- a 5-0 sweep for Australia.

The feisty showdown is slated to begin in Perth on November 21 and McGrath believes England will find it "pretty tough" to battle past the likes of Pat Cummins and a rather poor past record.

McGrath said his prediction this time is based on how England were held to a 2-2 series draw by India in the recent Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"It's very rare for me to make a prediction, isn't it? And I can't make a different one - 5-0," McGrath declared on 'BBC Radio'.

"I'm very confident with our team. When you've got Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon firing in their home conditions, it's going to be pretty tough.

"Plus, that track record England have had, it'd be interesting to see if they can win a Test," he added.

England, who are set to travel Down Under for the five-match series later this year, haven't won the Ashes since 2015.

Additionally, they have lost either 0-5 or 0-4 in all but one series in Australia since 2002-03. Their last Test win came in 2010-11 when they claimed a 3-1 series triumph.

Australia won 4-0 when England last toured the country in 2021-22 and Pat Cummins' side have only lost two of their past 15 Tests at home, winning 11 and drawing two.

McGrath admitted that Australia's unsettled top three is an issue.

The likes of Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne are also out of form, while the young and sprightly Sam Konstas is yet to cement his spot as opener.

But with England's bowling attack also needing "to strengthen a little bit", McGrath feels the main battle will be to get the wickets of Joe Root and Harry Brook.

"It's the top order or top and middle order of England against the Australian fast bowlers and Lyon. That's going to be a big match-up." Root, who became the second-highest run-scorer in Test history recently, has scored 892 Test runs in Australia, including nine fifties, but is yet to score a century.

He averages 35.68 down under, compared to his career average of 51.29, with a highest score of 89.

"This series will be a big one for Root. He's never really done that well in Australia, he's not even got a 100 over there, so he'll be keen to get out there. He's in fine form," McGrath said.

"Brook's the one that I've enjoyed watching. He just goes out there, plays his game, and takes it on. The Australians will need to get on him pretty early," added McGrath.

"Ben Duckett is such an aggressive opener. Zak Crawley would be keen to score a few more runs than he has previously." The pace legend was full of praise for England coach Brendon McCullum and the team's fearless approach.

"I love seeing sportspeople go out there and play without fear. That's what Baz is looking to bring into this England team - play without fear.

"I'd like to see a bit more accountability and the mental side of the game, just them switched on a bit more. It's exciting." PTI APA PM APA PM PM