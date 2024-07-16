The Open: Shubhankar wants to cap off birthday week with memorable show

Royal Troon (Scotland), Jul 16 (PTI) Shubhankar Sharma returns to the Open at the Royal Troon with high expectations and higher hopes than after a tied eighth place finish in 2023, the best-ever by an Indian in the most prestigious golf event.

Sharma will tee off for the fourth time at golf's oldest Major, and continues to be the lone Indian in the field since 2019.

On his debut Open in 2018, he was T-51, while Anirban Lahiri missed the cut at Carnoustie. Since then Sharma has been flying the Indian flag alone – he played and finished tied-51 again in 2019 and he was in top-10 at the 2023 edition.

It has been a mixed year for Sharma, who has registered two top-7 finishes – tied-seventh at Singapore Classic and tied-fifth at the Italian Open.

Last week, he played electrifying golf over the weekend after making the cut on the line. He carded 70-65 on the weekends with 15 birdies, nine of which came in the final round. Instead of being disappointed, which he was for about 20 minutes after the round, Sharma said,"That was a very important round for me before The Open. I made six birdies (against six bogeys) and finished even-par in the third round on Saturday.

"I went into the Sunday round thinking I needed to just get my tempo and rhythm. The triple-bogey finish was disappointing for about 20 minutes, but I saw the positive part of it. I made 15 birdies over the weekend and that just shows I am playing good golf." He came to the Troon in May to have a feel of the course and practice.

"I have a very good idea of the golf course. I came here in May and played three very good practice rounds alongside my coach Jessie Grewal. We did a lot of work back then, just as we did before last year's Open, and it was very beneficial for me." So he gave himself a day off from practice after coming from the Scottish Open.

The Open is a double celebration for the Sharma family for it is also the week of his birthday, which falls on July 21. His three previous appearances have all been in his birthday week.

"It has been just that for me," says Sharma, who will tee off for his fourth Open start on Thursday.

He added, "Last year it was on Friday and I was in top-5 but could not think of any celebrations because I was focussed on the final two days." This year his birthday falls on Sunday, the final day of the 2024 edition, which carries an enhanced purse of USD 17 million.

His entire family --- mother Neena, who makes special vegetarian Indian meals for him every day, his father Col ML Sharma, and sister Vandini, and his coach Grewal, are all at the Open, are here just like last year.

Sharma tees off with Italian Mateo Manassero and Swede Sebastian Soderberg at 8.14 am on Thursday.

The Open is the fourth and final Major of the year. The first three were won by Scottie Scheffler (the Masters), reigning Olympic champion, Xander Schauffele (PGA Championships) and Bryson DeChambeau (US open).

The last Open at Troon was won by Sweden's Henrik Stenson. PTI KHS KHS KHS