The Poona Club Open from October 28-31

Pune, Oct 27 (PTI) The Poona Club Ltd. and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) on Monday jointly announced the second edition of The Poona Club Open golf tournament which will be held here from October 28–31.

The tournament, which will be held at the Poona Club Golf Course, carries a prize purse of Rs 1 crore.

The tournament will feature leading Indian professionals such as DP World Tour regular Veer Ahlawat, 2025 PGTI Ranking leader Yuvraj Sandhu, Arjun Prasad, Angad Cheema, Shaurya Bhattacharya, Om Prakash Chouhan and Manu Gandas, to name a few.

The foreign challenge will be led by Sri Lankan N Thangaraja and Nepal's Subash Tamang.

The host venue will be represented by professionals Rohan Dhole Patil, Pranav Mardikar, Gurki Shergill (a winner on the PGTI), Akshay Damale, Pravin Pathare, Aaron Rockey, Aditya Bhandarkar, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Jaipdeep Patwardhan and Sunil Galphade.

The three local amateurs are Shamit Dhakne, Ved Kakatkar and Arkin Patil.

This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs. The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes.

The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes.