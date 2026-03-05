Theegala and Bhatia back for Signature event at Palmer Invitational

Bay Hill (US), Mar 5 (PTI) Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia will look to put up a good show when they tee up at the the USD 20million Arnold Palmer Invitational, the third Signature Event of the 2026 season.

Theegala, who lost out a good part of 2025 season due to injuries, is trying to make a comeback and secure his place in the top events, while Bhatia has done well after a couple of missed cuts.

Bhatia was T-3 at Phoenix Open and T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach and T-16 at Genesis. Theegala had Top-10 finishes in the American Express and Farmers Insurance and T-18 a Phoenix.

Bhatia plays with former Open winner, Brian Harman and Theegala plays the first round with Chris Kirk.

The stars of show at the Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge are world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and seven-time PGA TOUR winner Collin Morikawa, and a returning Justin Thomas. Thomas is teeing it up post-surgery. PTI Cor ATK