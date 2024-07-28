Theegala at tied-fourth in 3M Open on PGA Tour

Blaine (Minnesota, USA), Jul 28 (PTI) Indian-American Sahith Theegala put himself in a good position at tied-fourth in the 3M Open here. Theegala, who has one win on the PGA Tour, has shot 66-69-66 to be 12-under and was tied fourth.

Another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia with 70-69-67, was 7-under and tied-23rd.

The 39-year-old Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas birdied six of the final eight holes for an 8-under 63 and grabbed a one-stroke lead over Matt Kuchar.

Vegas had a 16-under 197 total at TPC Twin Cities. He has three PGA Tour victories, the last of which was a successful title defence in the 2017 Canadian Open.

The 46-year-old Kuchar also shot 63, chipping in for eagle from 30 yards on the par-5 18th. He won the last of his nine PGA Tour titles at the 2019 Sony Open in Hawaii.

Maverick McNealy, with another 63, was two strokes behind. Patrick Fishburn, with yet another 63, was four back at 12-under with Theegala (66).

Cam Davis (65), Adam Svensson (66) and Matt NeSmith (70) were five shots back at 11 under. PTI COR DDV