Theegala, Bhatia T-5th as Scheffler shoots 65 to make cut

Scottsdale (US), Feb 7 (PTI) Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala carded two eagles for the second time in his career to be Tied-fifth after two rounds at the WM Phoenix Open.

Theegala, who has finished in Top-10 in his last two starts, shot 6-under 65 and is now 7-under for two rounds. Also tied fifth is Akshay Bhatia (68-67).

Another Indian origin player, Sudarshan Yellamaraju (74-64) also had a fine day with a bogey-free 7-under 64. He is 4-under for two days and is Tied-28th.

Japan's Ryo Hisatsune chipped in for birdie after driving his ball in the water on the par-4 17th hole and shot a bogey-free 8-under 63 on Friday to surge into the lead in the second round.

Theegala eagled the third and birdied the fourth for a fine start and bogeyed the fifth for his only dropped shot of the day. He birdied the eighth and turned in 3-under 35.

On the back nine, he eagled the Par-5 13th and birdied the 17th for a 6-under 65.

Bhatia, who missed two cuts, had a bogey free round with birdies on the third and the fifth and he landed an eagle on the Par-5 13th.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler closed out a 65 with a 3-foot birdie on No. 18 to extend the PGA TOUR's longest cuts streak to 65. He was seven shots back at 4-under.

Two-time WM Phoenix Open champion Brooks Koepka finished at 2-over to miss the cut. He followed an opening-round 75 with a 69.