Theegala card 70 to lie T125 at The RSM Classic

St. Simons Island (US), Nov 21 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala endured a difficult opening day, carding an even-par 70 to be placed at T-125 at The RSM Classic, the final Fall Season event on the PGA Tour.

Returning after losing a significant part of the year to injury, Theegala, starting on the tenth, had just one birdie on the seventh, which was his 16th hole and gave that away with a bogey on the ninth, his final hole of the day.

Doug Ghim narrowly missed a putt for 59 on a calm day of low scoring. He settled for a share of the course record on the Seaside Course at Sea Island, posting a 10-under 60 at The RSM Classic.

Davis Thompson, the son of tournament director Todd Thompson, and Rico Hoey also were 10 under, each with a 62 at the Plantation Course used for the opening two rounds.

The tournament is being played across two venues, the other being the Seaside Course. PTI Cor ATK