Theegala fights back with closing birdie to make cut at Sony Open; Yellamaraju 14th

Honolulu, Jan 17 (PTI) Sahith Theegala produced a gritty effort and fought back in the second round to make the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Theegala overcame a disastrous start and tough afternoon winds at Waialae Country Club, as the Indian-American began his day with three straight bogeys and had four bogeys and four birdies on the front nine.

On the back nine he had four birdies against no bogeys for a 66 and a two-round total of 1-under. He was 3-over for the first day. Theegala is now 1-under and Tied-59th.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju continued his fine form from the opening day as he added a second straight 67 to move to 6-under and Tied-14th.

The 23-year-old has looked solid in both calm and windy conditions and remains well-placed heading into the weekend.

Indo-British Aaron Rai also made the cut after rounds of 69-70 to sit alongside Theegala at T-59 on 1-under.

A total of 74 professionals at 1-under 139 made the cut.

Theegala, who faced an early exit after being even par for first nine holes, mounted a surge with four birdies on the back nine.

It included a crucial one on the 18th, where a superb third shot from 82 feet to inside three feet set up a closing birdie for a 4-under 66. That gave him a 1-under total through 36 holes and Meanwhile, the wind shaped much of second round play. Davis Riley (67-64) thrived in the morning wave for a 64 to reach 9-under and grab a share of the lead alongside defending champion Nick Taylor (62-69), Kevin Roy (62-69), S.H. Kim (63-68) and Adrien Dumont de Chassart (64-67).

Maverick McNealy (66) sits one behind at 8-under at Tied-sixth along with Takumi Kanaya (66), John Parry (68) and Chris Gotterup (69).

Among other notable names, Jordan Spieth carded a 69 to reach 3-under, and 62-year-old Vijay Singh made the cut with rounds of 68-70 in his 25th Sony Open appearance, using a one-time career money exemption this season.

Notable names to miss the cut included Keegan Bradley, Collin Morikawa and Chris Kirk, Keita Nakajima and Tony Finau.