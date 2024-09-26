Theegala grateful to be first Indian American in Presidents Cup

Montreal, Sep 26 (PTI) Sahith Theegala is set to become the first American of Indian origin to tee off at the President’s Cup this week and he is thrilled about the opportunity.

"It's pretty wild. I don't think this is what my dad had envisioned when he came over to the U.S. from India," he said.

"But it means the world. I know my dad is super thankful for the country and the opportunity it's given him. At the same time, he also took that opportunity. That opportunity has led to my opportunity," he added.

Reflecting on the significance of representing his country, Theegala said: "...just to play for your country and wear your colours and represent means the world.

"It fires me up a lot to see other guys on the team who want it so bad and be so meaningful to them... There's no bigger events than when you play for your country.

"It is a little bit full circle. It's very humbling and gratifying at the same time. But it's awesome. I can't wait for my parents to be here. And they're going to soak up the whole experience just as much as I am.” A winner on the PGA Tour, Theegala was third at the FedExCup, where he ‘called a penalty on himself’ that cost him two shots and potentially USD 2.5 million in money.

That integrity won him fans around the world including India. He will play the four-ball in the opening session with Collin Morikawa, a two-time Major winner, against Internationals’ Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

Theegala has been talking and learning from his teammates.

"Definitely a little bit without trying to ruin anybody's cadence of how they practice or play. I don't want to bother anyone. But they've come up to me and been, like, dude, if you have any questions, I don't care what it's about, please ask. Rather have you ask than keep it inside.

"There's nothing specific I can remember off the top of my head. But I just know the communication has been great this week. It's a weird feeling just rooting so hard for your peers.” Meanwhile, the Internationals will look up to Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama as their star player and his teammates described him: a Japanese sensation, leader, master and great golfer.

The version that everybody on the International Team truly hopes will show up at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club starting on Thursday is assassin.

"He's an assassin," said Australia’s debutant, Min Woo Lee, who with Adam Scott plays Morikawa and Theegala in the first four ball session.

"No one really knows much about Hideki. He does his own thing usually, and he plays wonderful golf. So assassin, and off the course, private..." After Aussie veteran star Scott, who will be making a record 11th appearance for the International Team, Matsuyama, who won twice on the PGA TOUR this season and the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, is second-most capped International player in the biennial competition which the United States Team has dominated since 1994.

The U.S. has won the last nine editions, lost once in 1998, and both teams shared the Cup in 2003. PTI Cor ATK