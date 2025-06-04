Theegala has his task cut out as he tees up alongside McIlroy

Toronto, Jun 4 (PTI) Indian-American Sahith Theegala knows his task is cut out for the next few weeks as he tries to regain the form that took him to world No. 11 on the rankings.

After missing the cut at the Memorial last week, Theegala will tee up at the RBC Canadian, which will also see Rory McIlroy in action at the TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course).

Theegala, who has been pushed back by a neck injury and some indifferent form has not had a single Top-10 in 2025 and has slipped to 39th in world rankings.

Theegala's best in 2025 has been T-17 at the Genesis Invitational and T-18 at the Zurich Classic, the only team event on the PGA Tour.

Though Theegala has missed the cut only twice this year -- at the Palmer Invitational and the Memorial and withdrew from the Truist -- he has not been able to find his form.

He is also trying to improve on his current FedExCup ranking, which is at 119 and he needs to be inside Top-70 to get into the play-offs in August and he is also hoping to find the rhythm ahead of the Ryder Cup, which has been his goal.

After the RBC Canadian, the schedule has two Majors and six other regular events left on and all Signature events are over.

Theegala, who will also play the US Open next week, is the only Indian angle this week, as Akshay Bhatia has skipped the event ahead of the US Open. Aaron Rai is also sitting out for the Canadian Open.

Theegala in his last three starts at the Canadian Open has finished T-53 in 2022, T-38 in 2023 and missed the cut last year.

Last year, Robert MacIntyre won this tournament, finishing at 16-under.

The field is headlined by two-time tournament champion and world No. 2 Rory McIlroy, who is looking to fine-tune his game one last time before the third major of the year, the U.S. Open.

MacIntyre returns to defend his title against a field that includes 2023 champion Nick Taylor, who became the first Canadian to win his national open in 69 years when he defeated Tommy Fleetwood in a playoff, as well as other notable players such as Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg and Wyndham Clark.

Luke Clanton and Gordon Sargent will both make their professional debuts on the PGA TOUR after earning their cards via the PGA TOUR University Accelerated program.