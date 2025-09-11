Theegala looks at Procore Champs to kick-start fall season on PGA Tour

Napa (US), Sep 11 (PTI) Former winner, Sahith Theegala will look for a fresh start at the Procore Championship golf tournament, formerly called the Fortinet Championship, in his bid to get back to the upper levels of the game, where he was before an injury lay-off.

The Procore Championship is the first of the events in the fall season, which falls between the FedEx Cup play-offs and the 2026 schedule.

Theegala's sole PGA Tour win came at the Fortinet Championship in 2023, before he finished Tied-7th last year.

Theegala, who suffered a neck injury and missed a lot of events in 2025, did come back for the Open and a few other events, but they did not yield any meaningful results for him. Now he is looking at the fall season to get back into the mix.

Also in the field is Akshay Bhatia, who had moments of disappointments in 2025 but managed to finish in the Top-50 and played the second of the play-offs, which ensured his entry into the Signature events this coming season.

He is looking at finding some early form and making up for the disappointment of not making the Ryder Cup team, which he wanted to at the start of the year.

The field at Procore this year is very strong with World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler heading the line-up.

Also in the line-up are Russell Henley, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, JJ Spaun, Ben Griffin and Patrick Cantlay. Many of the Ryder Cup stars are in the field to get a final tune up before the biggest team event in golf.

More than a dozen players from 2025's Top-50 on FedEx Cup standings are in the field.

The Procore Championship for many of the players is a new start at getting things in place.

The fall season can change the momentum as it did for JJ Spaun, who jumped from no. 98 at the end of the 2024 FedExCup season into the Aon Next 10.

He had a great run in Signature Events and the majors and walked his way into the Ryder Cup team. PTI Cor SSC SSC SSC