Theegala looks to rediscover spark as Sony Open heralds start of PGA Tour in 2026

Honolulu, Jan 15 (PTI) Sahith Theegala arrives at the Sony Open determined to rediscover the form that once made him one of the PGA TOUR's rising stars. He reached his highest ranking of 11th in the world but injuries hit him hard in 2025.

After a quieter period in the Fall season, the 27-year-old Californian begins 2026 seeking sharper execution and better weekends. For golf followers in India and among the Indian diaspora, Theegala remains a player of special interest.

Born to Indian parents and raised in Southern California, he carries a compelling blend of cultural connection and modern PGA TOUR competitiveness.

Waialae Country Club, the host venue, offers him the kind of test that can kick-start things.

He will play the opening two rounds alongside Ireland's Seamus Power and Norway's Kristoffer Reitan.

There is also additional India-related interest in Aaron Rai, the Englishman of Indian descent who has also won the PGA Tour, like Theegala.

A solid mix of veterans, past champions, FedExCup contenders and new Korn Ferry Tour graduates rounds out the Sony Open field.

Four players from the Top-10 of the world rankings figure in the field and they are Russell Henley (5th), JJ Spaun (6th), the US Open winner, Robert MacIntyre (7th) and Ben Griffin (8th).

Other top stars include Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama and Collin Morikawa, all of whom are in Top-20 of the world.