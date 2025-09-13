Theegala makes first cut since April, lies 14th; Bhatia is 37th

Napa (US), Sep 13 (PTI) Sahith Theegala rediscovered some touch from his title run here three years ago, carding rounds of 68 and 70 to make the cut at the Procore Championship.

It was his first cut since RBC Heritage in April this year. After that he withdrew once and missed the cut four times, as he struggled with a neck injury.

The Indian-American golfer, who was sixth after the first round, is currently Tied-14th at the halfway stage.

Among those tied at 14th was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70-68), who is using this event to tune up ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Akshay Bhatia, also sixth after the first round 68, added 73 in the second to be Tied-37th.

While Theegala missed the Play-offs, Bhatia made the second event and finished in the Top-50 of Fedex Cup standings.

Ben Griffin, who makes his Ryder Cup debut this year, played bogey-free for the second straight day with a 6-under 66 to build a three-shot lead.

Two “cup” players were behind him — one of them fellow Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley (68), the other Jackson Koivun, the top-ranked amateur who went 3-1 last week at Cypress Point to help lead the Americans to a Walker Cup victory.

They tied, three behind Griffin, who was at 14-under 130.

J.J. Spaun, the U.S. Open champion who also will be at Bethpage Black for Ryder Cup, shot 68 but was five shots behind, along with Lanto Griffin (70).