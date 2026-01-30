Theegala makes solid start to be T-8th as Rose leads with 10-under at Farmers

San Diego, Jan 30 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala got off to a great start with a superb 6-under 66 that put him in tied-eighth spot after the first round at the Farmers Insurance Open here.

Theegala is still four behind Justin Rose, who had birdie chances on almost all holes and produced a 10-under 62 on the easier North Course at Torrey Pines.

Rose is one shot ahead of Justin Lower (63), while Hideki Matsuyama and Max Greyserman each had a 64, also on the North Course.

It was also the day when Brooks Koepka made a return to the PGA Tour and shot 73, which had two bogeys and one birdie that came on his last hole.

Seamus Power had the lowest score of 65 on the South Course, which has hosted two US Opens. Of the 22 players at 67 or lower, only Power and Max McGreevy (66) were at the South.

While Theegala had a great start, another Indian-American Akshay Bhatia carded 76 at the tougher South Course and is placed T-134, while Sudarshan Yellamaraju (74), also at South Course, was T-109.

Theegala, playing at the North Course, teed off from the 10th and birdied the 13th and the 14th for a good start to be 2-under through five holes. He dropped a shot on the 18th and turned in 1-under.

On the second nine he was on fire. He birdied the first and the third, eagled the Par-5 fifth, birdied the sixth before closing with three pars, though he could have picked up at least one more shot.

Taking full advantage of favourable scoring conditions, Theegala's efforts gave him a fine start in a tightly packed field at one of the PGA Tour's most demanding venues.

The round continued an encouraging trend for Theegala, who arrived in San Diego on the back of a Top-10 finish at last week's American Express.

After a frustrating 2025 season, the 27-year-old appears to have found renewed confidence early in the new year.