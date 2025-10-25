Theegala moves into top-10 at Bank of Utah C'ship

Utah (USA), Oct 25 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala overcame an early bogey and added five birdies to card 4-under 71 and move to tied-eighth on day two of the Bank of Utah Championship here.

Theegala, who was tied-24th after the first day, is now 7-under for two rounds.

Michael Brennan, who earned a Korn Ferry Tour spot with a dominant late-summer burst on the PGA TOUR Americas, charged to the top of the leaderboard.

Brennan shot 6-under 65 on Friday to take a one-stroke lead in the darkness-suspended second round.

Theegala missed a 12-footer for par on the fourth but found three birdies in the next five holes. Two more birdies on the 14th and 18th gave him a 4-under 67.

For Theegala, the 2025 Fall Season follows an injury-plagued regular season in which he missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career. He suffered an oblique injury in February 2025, which caused him to change his swing and resulted in a neck injury in May.

Pierceson Coody (64), Jackson Suber (67) and Justin Lower (67) were 9-under.