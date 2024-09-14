Theegala moves up to sixth as he tries to defend Procore Champs title

Napa (California), Sep 14 (PTI) Defending champion Sahith Theegala made amends for a first day card of 69 with an impressive 6-under 66 in the second round to rise to sixth place in the Procore Championship.

Theegala, who was third in the just concluded FedEx Cup, is four shots behind the leader Patton Kizzire (66-65) at 13-under on the picturesque course in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

Kizzire shot a 7-under 65 for a one-stroke advantage over David Lipsky (65-67) at 12-under in the Procore Championship at Silverado.

Kizzire had seven birdies, six on the back nine, as he eyes his first victory on the PGA Tour since 2018.

Kizzire had two-day card of 13-under 131 total on the picturesque course in the heart of Napa Valley wine country.

Lipsky, the first-round leader, had a 67 that included eight birdies, an eagle, three bogeys and a double bogey.

Patrick Fishburn was 11-under after a 65. He had six birdies and an eagle to overcome a bogey on his 17th hole. Matt Kuchar and J.J. Spaun were both 10-under.

Theegala was four shots back after a 66. Theegala, who played with Wyndham Clark and Max Homa, opened with a birdie but gave that back on the second. PTI CORR KHS KHS KHS