Theegala moves up to T-32 in Hawaiii

Honolulu, Jan 18 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala surged up the leader board with a composed 3-under 67 to be Tied-32nd after three rounds at the Sony Open here.

After an inconsistent opening half of the week, Theegala found his rhythm at Waialae Country Club, carding five birdies against two bogeys to reach 4-under heading into the final day.

Theegala’s earlier rounds were 73-66 as he improved 27 places, from T-59 to T-32.

Joining him at Tied-32nd on 4-under is Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, who signed for a 2-over 72.

Yellamaraju, who began the week strongly, mixed four bogeys with two birdies on a blustery afternoon, but remains well-placed for a strong finish on his tournament debut.