Theegala moves up to T-39 in Bermuda

Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 16 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala made a marginal upward move to be Tied-39th after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.

After rounds of 76 and 65, Theegala carded 71 in strong windy conditions and moved to 2-under for three days. He was Tied-46th at halfway stage.

Theegala, who opened from the tenth, had birdies on the 10th and he 14th but gave away a shot on the 15th.

He got it back on the 17th and added one more birdie on the Par-3 third to go to a healthy 3-under for the round. All that work was undone when he incurred a penalty and made a triple bogey on the Par-4 fourth.

Adam Schenk played bogey free round for a 4-under 67, giving him a share of the lead with Braden Thornberry.