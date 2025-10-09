Theegala off to a good start in Baycurrent Classic, lies fourth

Yokohama (Japan), Oct 9 (PTI) Golfer Sahith Theegala turned in a decent first round of 3-under 68 despite a double bogey at the Fall season event, the Baycurrent Classic on the PGA Tour, here on Thursday.

His 68 saw him inside the top five as he set himself up to repair a season hit by a neck injury.

Theegala mixed five birdies with one double bogey in conditions that were far from easy.

The Indian origin American player began on the tenth and picked birdies on the 13th and the 17th before dropping a double bogey on the 18th, his ninth hole, with a three putt. He turned in even par.

Three pars later, he found birdies on the fourth, sixth and the ninth for a 3-under 68 at the Yokohama Country Club, as the venue has shifted this year.

Max Greyserman fired an opening-round 67 to share the early lead. The tee times were brought forward to avoid the potential impacts of a typhoon.

Greyserman was three under at the turn, then sank a 40-foot birdie putt on the 11th to take the outright lead. He bogeyed the 12th but bounced back with a 19-foot birdie on the 15th to finish on four under, alongside Bud Cauley and Brian Campbell.

Cauley had a bogey free round and Campbell had an action-filled one.

Campbell, starting from the tenth, had three bogeys in his first five holes. After that, he had no more bogeys and finished with three birdies and an eagle two in his last six holes. PTI Corr PDS PDS PDS