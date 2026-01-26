Theegala rises to first Top-10 in more than a year as Scheffler wins

La Quinta (USA), Jan 26 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala produced another superb bogey-free round of 7-under 65 to close The American Express with a tied-eighth finish here.

Theegala finished at 21-under, which was six shots behind the winner, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (66) who compiled 27-under.

It was a remarkable effort for Theegala after having started the week with a modest 1-under 71 in Tied-118th place. Over the next three days, he returned rounds of 64, 67 and 65, producing bogey-free cards on the second and fourth days.

The tied-eighth place for Theegala was his first Top-10 since the 2024 Tour Championship and indicated good news after being hit by injuries in 2025.

Theegala had three birdies on his front nine and four more on the back nine, including two in the last three holes.

The other Indian-origin players, Akshay Bhatia and Sudarshan Yellamaraju, missed the cut.