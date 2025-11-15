Theegala shoots 65 in second round to make cut in Bermuda

Southampton (Bermuda), Nov 15 (PTI) Indian-origin golfer Sahith Theegala fired a superb 6-under 65 in windy conditions to jump to tied-46th on day two of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship here.

Theegala, who was tied-104th after day one, ensured he would play the weekend rounds.

Only four players had rounds better than Theegala in the second round.

Canadian Adam Hadwin held onto the lead in a late bid to retain full PGA TOUR playing privileges, shooting a 5-under 66 to take a one-shot advantage into the weekend.

Hadwin had an 11-under 131 total after an opening round of 65 on Thursday.

Sidelined due to injury for a good part of the season, Theegala made amends for the first-round 76 and is now 1-under for 36 holes.

Theegala struck five birdies in a row -- from 7th to 11th -- as he holed a total of seven against just one bogey.

Theegala started the week in 143rd place, but does have playing rights for 2026 as he made the Tour Championship in 2024, which gave him two years exemption.

Chandler Phillips (64) and Braden Thornberry (65) were tied for second. Max McGreevy (64) and Noah Goodwin (67) were 9-under.