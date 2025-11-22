Theegala shoots 66 but misses cut at RSM Classic golf

St. Simons Island (US), Nov 22 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala fired five birdies in the last six holes but still fell one short of the cut line at the RSM Classic, the final event of the Fall season on the PGA Tour.

His first round of even par 70 at the Seaside course was followed by 6-under 66 at the Plantation course.

He was 6-under for two rounds but the cut fell at 7-under and missed out by one.

Andrew Novak took advantage of more benign weather on Friday and the absence of the pressure facing so many others in the PGA TOUR's season finale. He had a 7-under 65 on the Plantation Course at Sea Island to take a one-shot lead into the weekend.

Novak has gone three months without competition dating to the TOUR Championship, the culmination of a breakthrough year.

His wife gave birth to their first child two weeks ago. And then he went 61-65 to lead over Stanford Alums Michael Thorbjornsen and Patrick Rodgers.