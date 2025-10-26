Theegala slips after strong start at Bank of Utah Championship

Ivins (Utah), Oct 26 (PTI) After two good opening rounds of 68 and 67, Indian American golfer Sahith Theegala slipped with a one-under 70 in the third round of the Bank of Utah Championship.

Playing at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course, framed by red-rock cliffs, Theegala moved to 8-under 205 and but fell from being inside Top-10 to Tied-27th with one more round to go in the final round of the PGA Tour Fall event.

Theegala, who had looked sharp over the first two days, struggled to find his early rhythm on a course that offered birdie chances.

He dropped shots on the first and the second and went further down to 3-over with a third bogey on the sixth. He began his rally from the seventh, which he birdied and added one more on the ninth to turn in one-over.

On the back nine, he added gains on the 14th and the 18th to get his score for the day under par at 1-under.

Michael Brennan, who got into the event on a sponsor exemption after performing well on the PGA TOUR Americas, shot a 7-under 64 in sunny conditions to take a two-stroke lead over defending champion Matt McCarty. PTI COR BS BS