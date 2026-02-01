Theegala slips on Day 3 at Farmers Insurance

San Diego (US), Feb 1 (PTI) Indian-American Sahith Theegala faltered on the third day as he carded 1-over 73 and fell from Tied-sixth to Tied-20th in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course here.

Theegala, who shot 66-69 on the first two days, is now 8-under with one more round to go. He had three birdies against four bogeys on the South Course.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose stayed in control and was six shots clear of the field.

Rose shot 68 after 62-65 on the first two days, and at 21-under, he was six shots ahead of Joel Dahmen who had 68 on Day 3.

Akshay Bhatia missed the cut earlier with 76-69 while Sudarshan Yellamaraju, an Indo-Canadian, shot 71 after 74-67 to be T-45.

Rose stretched his lead to as much as eight shots in a performance that reminded fans of Tiger Woods at Torrey Pines. He shot 4-under 68 to lead by six, the largest 54-hole lead at the tournament since Woods led by eight in 2008. Rose started the day with a four-shot lead.

Rose was at 21-under 195, breaking by three shots the 54-hole tournament record that previously belonged to him in 2019 when he won, along with Kyle Stanley (2012), Woods (2008) and Woody Blackburn (1985).

Stanley is the only one who didn't win, losing a five-shot lead.