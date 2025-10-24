Theegala starts with a steady 68 at Bank of Utah Championship

Utah (USA), Oct 24 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala began his week at the Bank of Utah Championship with a steady 3-under 68 to be tied-21st and three shots behind the co-leaders.

Starting on the 10th, Theegala birdied the 10th and the 15th to get to 2-under. He gave up one of those shots on the first but birdied the Par-3 third before bogeying the fourth at the Black Desert Resort course.

Birdies on the seventh and ninth took him to 3-under for the day.

He was three shots behind co-leaders Austin Cook, Thorbjørn Olesen, Jesper Svensson and David Lipsky who posted 6-under 65.

Theegala drove the ball superbly, finding nearly 93 per cent of fairways and averaging 309 yards off the tee, while also hitting 78 per cent of greens in regulation.

Though his putting left a couple of birdie chances untapped, it was a confident start for the 2023 Fortinet Championship winner.