Theegala struggles on opening day as Yellamaraju, Rai impress at Sony Open

Honolulu (Hawaii), Jan 16 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala endured a difficult start to his 2026 PGA Tour campaign, carding a three-over 73 to be Tied-104th after the opening round of the Sony Open here.

Starting from the 10th hole, he could not find momentum around the Waialae Country Club, mixing two birdies with three bogeys and a double bogey as he battled through a cold putter and inconsistent approaches.

Indo-Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju, however, produced a composed three-under 67 despite beginning his round with a double bogey.

The 23-year-old recovered in style with five birdies against two more bogeys and finished with an eagle on the ninth. He sits Tied-29th, joining Indo-British Aaron Rai, who also signed for a steady 67 to open his week.

At the top, defending champion Nick Taylor was off to a great start with his irons and handled Waialae's par-three holes brilliantly as he carded an eight-under 62 for an early share of the lead with Kevin Roy.

It marks the latest start to a PGA TOUR season, with the usual opener at Kapalua cancelled due to water issues. The Sony Open has managed to pull in a strong field featuring four of the current top 10 in the world.

Taylor, who won in a playoff last year, made three birdies and nearly holed a long putt on the demanding fourth after a precise tee shot to the upper tier.

Roy matched Taylor with a sparkling 62 that included seven birdies in his first 11 holes. He capped his round with a closing birdie on the par-five 18th.

Ben Griffin, fresh off a three-win season and Ryder Cup debut, joined Genesis Scottish Open champion Chris Gotterup in the group one shot back at 63.

Among those at 67 were Scotland's Robert MacIntyre and former Masters champion Adam Scott.