Theegala tied 15th; Scheffler wins the Memorial

Dublin (Ohio), Jun 10 (PTI) Indian-American golfer Sahith Theegala shot a disappointing three-over 75 in the final round to tumble out of contention for a top-10 finish and end tied 12th at the Memorial golf tournament here.

Even par after four rounds, Theegala was tied 12th alongside Rory McIlroy (76). Another Indian-American, Akshay Bhatia (76), was four-over and tied 22nd.

Scottie Scheffler had just one birdie on the final day, but it was enough to get him the title, his fifth win of the season and the 11th of his career on the PGA TOUR.

Leading by four shots after three rounds, Scheffler shot two-over 74, his highest final round score in two years, but it still won him the title at the tough and demanding Muirfield Village course.

At the end of it all, he got the handshake from Jack Nicklaus, who called him "a survivor".

From 10-under for 54 holes, Scheffler finished at eight-under and won by a stroke over Collin Morikawa (71) at seven-under in swirling winds and extremely firm greens. Despite his 74, Scheffler never lost his lead.

Scheffler won USD four million from this Signature Event and its USD 20 million purse. His earnings are now over USD 24 million for the year, breaking the PGA TOUR season earnings record — and it's barely June.

It was Scheffler's sixth win since the Hero World Challenge hosted by Tiger Woods in December, 2023. This was his 11th consecutive tournament with a top 10.