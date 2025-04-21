Lucknow, Apr 21 (PTI) Rookie Delhi Capitals all-rounder Vipraj Nigam feels teams don't enjoy much home advantage in the Indian Premier League.

Teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings have all found it difficult to assert dominance at home this season.

"Home conditions are not very advantageous in IPL but yes you have an idea as to what to consider. There is not much advantage to the team," Nigam said on the eve of DC's match against Lucknow Super Giants.

"You are familiar with the weather, ground dimension etc. But all teams have similar preparation." The 20-year-old leg-spinner from Uttar Pradesh is banking on his prior experience in Lucknow, having played there during the UP T20 League, in the clash against LSG.

"The UP T20 league happened here. So we have played T20 games here. Sameer and I have an idea of the ground so we will try follow the same process we did in UP T20." Nigam, who has established himself as a key cog in the Delhi Capitals setup with the ball, underlined his dual responsibility.

"I consider myself an all-rounder. I have to make contributions with the ball and also with the bat whenever required." Talking about playing in front of the family and home crowd, Nigam added, “Yes, there is a lot of pressure and nervousness in all the games. It just adds up when you play in front of your family and coach.” He credited DC's senior players for helping him settle in.

"I get advice from the seniors in every game. We do get some help from the seniors. There are some players who were in Lucknow last year and are here this year as well. We talk about those aspects in our team meetings and plan accordingly." PTI APA SSC SSC