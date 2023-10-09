There was lack of aggression from Australian batters: Finch on World Cup opener loss

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI) Australian batters lacked intent and failed to play an aggressive brand of cricket against India's world class spinners, said former skipper Aaron Finch, adding they will need to bring a change in their mindset to be at the forefront.

Indian spinners seized six wickets as Australia were shot out for 199 on a track offering spin and grip during a six-wicket loss in their World cup opener on Sunday.

Finch feels the Australian batters were a bit over-cautious and let the Indian spinners to dominate the proceedings at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

"You can’t allow Jadeja, Kuldeep and Ashwin to bowl how they want to bowl on a surface like that. They’re so accurate and so highly skilled - Jadeja has done it to Australia so many times now," he wrote in his column for ICC.

"Part of it comes down to how India bowled spin, but we also need to look at the way that Australia batted. There was a clear plan among the group to be proactive, to try to limit dot balls and rotate strike against what they knew would be a world-class group of spinners.

"There was a bit of a lack of aggression from the Australian batters. I think they’ll be disappointed by the intent they showed and the fact that they weren’t able to put any pressure back on India. It needs a mindset shift, to look to be on the front foot a little more and take some calculated risks." The Aussies look to be in the game when they left India reeling at 2 for 3 after the second over. However, the dropped chance of Virat Kohli (85) by Mitchell Marsh of pacer Josh Hazlewood when he was at 12 proved to be costly.

"Australia created enough opportunities, and if they’d got Virat, that would have put a totally different complexion on the game," he wrote.

"When Virat gets in, he gets the crowd onside, and the momentum starts to swing his way; he feels unstoppable. The way he managed that run chase was unbelievable, and KL Rahul played a masterful knock." Finch was all praise for the Men in Blue and picked them as the side to beat in the showpiece.

"All in all, India have got such a well-rounded squad, three brilliant spinners and three brilliant quicks, and Hardik Pandya being back bowling is huge for the balance of their side. They will be so hard to beat in these conditions," he wrote.

While India takes on Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday, Australia will be up against South Africa in Lucknow the day after. PTI AYG ATK ATK