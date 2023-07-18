There won't be drastic changes in playing XI, says skipper Rohit Sharma

Port of Spain, Jul 18 (PTI) Indian captain Rohit Sharma on Tuesday ruled out drastic changes in the winning combination ahead of the second Test against the West Indies but admitted that inclement weather hasn't helped in getting clarity about the Queens Park Oval track.

India won the first Test by an innings and 141 runs and unlike earlier times, the Indian skipper had made a refreshing change by announcing Yashasvi Jaiswal's debut and Shubman Gill's new batting position.

"In Dominica, we had a clear idea when we saw the pitch and knew the conditions. Here we don't have clarity as there is talk of rain, but I don't think there will be drastic changes. But whatever conditions are available, based on that, we will make that decision," Rohit said 48 hours before leading India to a historic 100th Test against the West Indies.

While the skipper didn't name anyone, the only weak link in the line-up is left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat, who didn't look as potent as Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur in the opener.

As a new ball bowler, Rohit gave him only nine overs across two innings of which only two overs were sent down by him in the second innings.

The Indian team management can't be blamed if they have a third spinner in Axar Patel to make life miserable for the Caribbeans, or use Mukesh Kumar's way more incisive swing bowling if conditions remain overcast.

The skipper, who got his 10th Test hundred in the first Test, was happy that youngsters like Jaiswal made full use of the opportunity by scoring 171 runs on debut.

Rohit believes that transition will happen in Indian cricket sooner than later but what role seniors play is important.

"Transition has to happen, whether today or tomorrow but I am happy that our boys who are coming in are doing well. And our role is important as we have to give them role clarity. Now it's up to them how they want to prepare and perform for the team.

"... And we rely on those individuals and obviously they are the future of Indian cricket and they will take Indian cricket to greater heights," Rohit said.

He also expects West Indies to bounce back in the landmark Test between the two countries.

"It's an honour to be taking the Indian team into this game and it doesn't happen every day. The two teams have so much history, so much of good cricket played.

"I will expect no different in this Test. I am sure they (Windies) will bounce back and it will be exciting for both teams." PTI KHS KHS AH AH