T20 World Cup in the Americas has received a terrorist threat: Co-host Trinidad PM

Port of Spain: The T20 World Cup in the Americas has received a terrorist threat, Trinidad's Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has revealed, saying the hosts will put in "extra effort in national security preparations and response readiness" to neutralise the danger.

The T20 World Cup -- to be co-hosted by the USA and the West Indies and featuring 20 teams, including India -- is due to start on June 1. The West Indies, aside from some preliminary stage matches, will be hosting the entire Super 8 stage along with the semifinals and the final on June 29.

"Unfortunately, the threat of terrorism in its many and varied expressions is an ever-present danger in the world of the 21st century," Rowley was quoted as saying by 'Trinidad Daily Express' here.