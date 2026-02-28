They’ve done it, well done J&K: CM Abdullah cheers team in Hubballi

Hubballi, Feb 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah watched from the stands at the KSCA Cricket Ground here as Jammu and Kashmir etched their name in the history books by clinching their maiden Ranji Trophy title on Saturday.

Abdullah was present on the fifth and final day of the summit clash against Karnataka as J&K lifted the trophy on the basis of their first-innings lead after the match ended in a draw.

"They’ve done it. Well done J&K," Abdullah wrote on 'X', sharing a short video of the players waving the flag and celebrating the landmark triumph.

Earlier, calling it a defining moment for cricket in the Union Territory, Abdullah had said he travelled to Hubballi to personally cheer the side.

"I am in Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn't been a single day in this five-day final when the team has not dominated the opposition,” he said.

Abdullah was accompanied by his Advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq and the Administrator of the J&K Cricket Association.

J&K had taken firm control of the contest on Friday after securing a massive 291-run first-innings lead. Resuming their second innings at 186 for four on Saturday, Qamran Iqbal, who was unbeaten on 94 overnight, and Sahil Lotra, who was on 16, completed fine centuries to swell the overall lead to 633 runs.

Iqbal (160 not out) and Lotra (101 not out) were at the crease with J&K on 342 for four when the two captains agreed to shake hands, sealing a watershed moment in the region's cricketing history.