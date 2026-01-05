Think about scoring runs and not getting out: Ponting's advice to India T20 skipper Suryakumar

Dubai, Jan 5 (PTI) Suryakumar Yadav’s poor run of form over the last 18 months has surprised Australian great Ricky Ponting, who believes the Indian skipper should think about scoring runs and not getting out in the lead up to the T20 World Cup.

Ranked world no 1 not so long ago, Suryakumar spent a torrid time in the shortest format in 2025 managing a mere 218 runs in 21 matches (19 innings) at 13.62 and a strike rate of 123.16, which remains a concern for the defending champions ahead of next month’s T20 World Cup.

Talking about Suryakumar’s form, Ponting told the ICC Review, “That's as big a surprise for me, just looking at his recent form. He's been such a solid and consistent contributor for India in T20 cricket for a long time and just hasn't been able to find it of late." “He's an interesting one because when I've seen him play his best, he's taken six or eight or 10 balls to get going and then just lets it all go.” “He plays all of his shots and backs himself and a bit like Travis Head where it almost looks like they don't ever fear getting out,” he said.

Ponting said he would advice Suryakumar to focus on scoring his runs and not think about getting out.

“That's what I'd say to him. I'd be saying, think about scoring runs, don't think about getting out. Trust yourself, back yourself. You're proven to be as good as anybody in the world in the T20 format and go and prove it to everybody once again,” he said.

The former Australian skipper also expressed his surprise at the exclusion of Shubman Gill, who was India’s vice-captain until the penultimate series in build-up to the World Cup.

“Yeah, I couldn't believe that. I know his recent form hasn't been great in white-ball cricket. And the last time that I really saw much of him play was the Test series against England in the UK where he batted as well as I've ever seen anybody bat,” he said.

“I mean one, I'm surprised, but two, it just shows the depth of Indian cricket. If you can think that someone as good as Shubman Gill doesn't get picked in a World Cup squad, then it goes to show how many good players they do have,” Ponting added.

Ponting said Axar Patel, India’s vice-captain for the World Cup, will be their go-to man in the 20-team event starting on February 7.

“I mean actually Patel's been their go-to man really hasn't he? The last few series he's been their pinch hitter at different times. They've batted him up the order at number three,” he said.

“When they've needed that left hand right hand combination he's been the man to go out and try and do it for them and he's obviously ever consistent with his left-arm off spin as well,” Ponting added. PTI DDV BS BS