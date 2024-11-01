Advertisment
IND vs NZ Third Test Day 1: Kiwis reach 92/3 vs India at lunch, Sundar scalps 2 wickets

NewsDrum Desk
India's bowler Akash Deep celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's batter Devon Conway during the first day of the third Test cricket match between India and New Zealand, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

Mumbai: New Zealand reached 92 for three at lunch on the opening day of the third and final Test against India here on Friday.

India made an early breakthrough in the fourth over when pacer Akash Deep (1/22 in 5 overs) dismissed opener Devon Conway for 4 after New Zealand opted to bat.

Young off-spinner Washington Sundar (2/26 in 8 overs) then maintained pressure, picking up two crucial wickets -- Tom Latham (28) and Rachin Ravindra (5).

Brief Scores: New Zealand 92/3 in 27 overs (Will Young 38 batting, Daryl Mitchell 11 batting; Washington Sundar 2/26).

