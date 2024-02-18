IND vs ENG: Set 557 to win, England reached 18-2 at tea on day 4

Rajkot: Set a victory target of 557, England were 18 for two in their second innings at tea on Day 4 of the third Test against India here on Sunday.

Ollie Pope was at the crease during the break with England still needing 539 runs to win.

After Ben Duckett (4) was run out, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed the other opener Zak Crawley (11) in the last ball before tea.

Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal's 214 and Sarfaraz Khan's quick-fire unbeaten 68 powered India to 430 for 4 declared in their second innings.

India added 116 runs in 16 overs after lunch.

Resuming at 196 for 2, India lost the wickets of Shubman Gill, who missed out on a century by nine runs, and night-watchman Kuldeep Yadav (27).

Jaiswal, who hit 14 fours and 12 sixes, had retired hurt on 104 on Saturday due to back spasms.

He returned on this day and stayed unbeaten at 214 along with Sarfaraz when India declared.

For England, Rehan Ahmed conceded 108 runs for one wicket in his 25 overs, while Joe Root (1/111) and Tom Hartley (1/78) were the other wicket takers.

Brief Scores: India: 445 and 430 for 4 in 98 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 214 not out, Sarfaraz Khan 68 not out, Shubman Gill 91; Rehan Ahmed 1/108) England: 319 and 18 for 2 in 8.2 overs (Zak Crawley 11; Jasprit Bumrah 1/8)