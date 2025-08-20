This act gives us a solid framework to take Indian sports to new heights: Abhinav Bindra

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra has lauded the presence of the many positive elements in the National Sports Governance Act and said it "gives us a very solid framework" to take Indian sports to greater heights.

On August 11, the Lok Sabha passed the National Sport Governance Bill, 2025. A day later, the Rajya Sabha passed it following a discussion that lasted well over two hours.

The bill became an act on Tuesday after President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the legislation that promises to overhaul India's sports administration and has been described as a path-breaking reform by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"I think this act heralds a new start for Indian sports. It is no secret that we have struggled a bit with governance in the past couple of decades and I think the act now gives a very solid framework for us to take Indian sports to new heights," Bindra said in a video shared by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

"I think there are many positive elements within the act, sports tribunal for one. We have had a lot of litigation in Indian sports and the creation of the tribunal I think is a very, very positive thing because it will give specific attention to sports related matters and disputes and taken to their logical conclusion quickly," he added.

The former shooter, who created history by becoming India's first individual Olympic gold medallist at the Beijing Games in 2008, said its implementation will take Indian governance standards to the next level.

"The act is also athlete centric with the whole aspects of sportsperson of merit coming into executive committees. It kind of fosters entry of athletes into administration and I think that is very positive.

"I really look forward to the positive implementation of the act across the board which will take Indian governance standards to the next level." Bindra also said he doesn't see the act breaching the Olympics autonomy rules in any way.

"I believe that the act makes it quite clear that at the end of the day the Olympic Charter holds supreme.

"At the end of the day world sports is governed by the Olympic Charter, and respective charters of various international federations and I think the act makes it quite clear that it holds supreme... that the whole aspect of autonomy is quite secure." The act provides that every national sports body will have a general body, consisting of an equal number of representatives from each affiliate member and certain ex-officio members.

It will have an executive committee consisting of up to 15 members, with at least two outstanding sportspersons and four women.

Bindra said, "We live in an era of gender equality and the inclusion of women into administration is very, very positive. I think global sports has moved positively towards that direction and it is nice to see that the trickle down effect is happening in India as well and the act covers that aspect." The act seeks to regulate the various sports administrators in India. It mandates the creation of a National Sports Board (NSB) which will oversee all sports federations.

In addition, aspirants for the top positions in national federations will be required to serve just one term in the executive committee, instead of the "overly restrictive" eligibility rule of two terms prescribed earlier, to encourage "younger administrators and athlete-leaders".