This team has faced and silenced critics: BCCI secretary Jay Shah hails India's title win

New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday hailed India’s epochal title win in the T20 World Cup, saying they have “silenced their critics” with an exceptional performance.

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in a tense final at Bridgetown, Barbados, to land their second world title in the T20 format.

“Under the exceptional leadership of Rohit Sharma, this team has shown remarkable resolve and resilience, becoming the first team in the history of the ICC T20 World Cup to win the tournament unbeaten,” said Shah in a statement.

Shah termed India’s title run as “inspirational.” “They have faced and silenced their critics with stellar performances time and again. Their journey has been nothing short of inspirational, and today, they join the ranks of the greats,” he added.

He also lauded the team’s strong work ethics.

“This team has made us all proud with their dedication, hard work, and unyielding spirit. Led by Rohit Sharma, and ably assisted by Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and others they have fulfilled the dreams and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians,” he said. PTI UNG ATK