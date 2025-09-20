Thomas and Yellamaraju miss cut in Korn Ferry

Ohio, Sep 20 (PTI) Rayhan Thomas and Sudarshan Yellamaraju started the week with under par rounds but failed to make the cut at the Nationwide Children’s Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour.

In their second round at the Ohio State University Golf Club - Scarlet Course, Thomas carded two-over 73 for a one-over total for two rounds, while Yellamaraju carded a horrendous seven-over 78 for a total of six-over.

The cut this week was set at even par.

The finish will likely result in Thomas dropping down to about 111th spot on the Tour rankings, while Yellamaraju continues to hold onto the 14th position.

Thomas needs a strong finish to obtain a conditional status for 2026 but Yellamaraju is likely to earn his promotion to the PGA Tour for next season.

Billy Tom Sargent leads the field by two strokes after carding seven-under 64. PTI Cor ATK