Thomas and Yellamaraju miss cut in Utah

Ogden (US), Aug 2 (PTI) Dubai-born Indian golfer Rayhan Thomas and Sudarshan Yellamaraju missed the cut at the Utah Championship at the Ogden Golf & Country Club.

Yellamaraju shot a round of 3-over 73 for the second day in a row. His score of 73-73 put him at six-over for the tournament and he missed the cut which fell at 3-under par.

Thomas shot 1-under 69 but still failed to make the cut. His rounds of 71-69 totalled even par but was still short of the cut mark.

The leader after round two was Taylor Montgomery who followed his strong first round of 8-under 62 with a 6-under 64 on the second day to take his total to 14 under par.

First day leader Étienne Papineau is in tied second after a 3-under 67 and his total stands at 12 under par.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart (63-65) is tied with Papineau at 12 under par. PTI Corr AT AT AT